Wontumi camp condemns insults and personal attacks in ongoing internal campaign

The campaign team of Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) has condemned what it describes as a series of insults and personal attacks circulating on social media, urging restraint and decorum as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) continues its internal campaign activities.

In a statement issued on 18th May 2026, the campaign said it had taken notice of videos on TikTok allegedly published by a user identified as “Boya”, in which members of its campaign management team were subjected to what it called “unwarranted insults and personal attacks”.

“The attention of team Wontumi has been drawn to a series of unfortunate videos circulating on TikTok by a lady known as ‘Boya,’ in which several respected members of our campaign management team… have been subjected to unwarranted insults and personal attacks,” the statement said.

The group suggested that the online activity and affiliations of the individual involved made her political inclination and preferred chairmanship candidate “not difficult for objective observers to determine”.

It further stressed that the campaign remains committed to an issue-based approach grounded in ideas, competence, and party unity, rather than insults, intimidation, or character assassination.

“It is still early days in this internal campaign season, and Team Wontumi remains firmly committed to a campaign based on ideas, vision, competence, and party unity, not insults, intimidation, or needless character assassination,” it said.

The statement also urged party supporters and the general public to disregard the videos and resist attempts to create division within the party’s internal democratic process.

“We therefore urge the general public and Party faithful to disregard the contents of these unfortunate videos and reject attempts to introduce hostility and division into our internal democratic processes,” it added.

Team Wontumi further called on rival campaign groups to rein in their supporters, warning that continued attacks could undermine cohesion within the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“We cannot afford to destroy one another today and expect to build a united front tomorrow,” the statement cautioned.

Reaffirming its position, the campaign described itself as a broad-based movement drawing support from across various factions within the party, reflecting what it termed inclusion and reconciliation.

“Our team remains focused, resolute, and fully committed to engaging delegates respectfully and democratically as we continue our quest to convince the overwhelming majority of delegates to support the candidacy of Chairman Wontumi,” it concluded.

Chairman Wontumi, who serves the NPP as the Ashanti Regional Chairman, now hopes to become the national chairman of the party.

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