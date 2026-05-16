Wontumi’s campaign team condemns presidential staffer’s remarks over ongoing court case

The Communication Directorate of the Wontumi Campaign has criticised a statement allegedly made by Rosemond Obeng, a presidential staffer, regarding the legal matters of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

According to a press statement issued on Saturday, May 16, the remarks, published by UTV Ghana, suggested that “no serious political party would allow someone with active court cases to contest for chairmanship.”

The campaign described the comments as politically inexperienced and accused Ms Obeng of displaying a lack of historical understanding of leadership, democracy, and the sacrifices inherent in political struggles.

In its response, the Directorate highlighted numerous historical examples, both local and international, to demonstrate that legal challenges do not disqualify leaders from public office.

It cited Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who was imprisoned by colonial authorities in 1950 during the Positive Action campaign.

While incarcerated, his Convention People’s Party won the 1951 elections, ultimately leading to his release and appointment as Leader of Government Business, and later, Prime Minister of the Gold Coast.

The statement also referenced Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, founder of the NDC tradition, who was court-martialled and imprisoned in May 1979 following an attempted uprising. Rawlings was later vindicated and became Head of State and Ghana’s constitutional President in 1993.

Even within the current NDC government, prominent figures such as Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, who was acquitted in the high-profile ambulance procurement case in July 2024, and NDC General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, who has faced political scrutiny in the past, were cited as examples of leaders overcoming legal and political challenges to hold strategic positions.

The Wontumi Campaign further drew on international examples to counter Ms Obeng’s argument. Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison before becoming President of South Africa and a global symbol of leadership and reconciliation.

Former United States President Donald Trump remained politically influential despite facing multiple criminal indictments in 2023 and 2024, while former South African President Thabo Mbeki endured years of political persecution under apartheid before rising to national leadership.

Biblical figures were also cited, including Joseph, who was imprisoned before becoming Prime Minister in Egypt, David, who was persecuted before ascending to the throne, and Jesus Christ, who faced false accusations before his trial before Pontius Pilate.

“History, politics, and Scripture all confirm one undeniable truth: trials do not destroy great leaders; they often prepare them for greater responsibilities,” the campaign stated.

The Communication Directorate emphasised that Chairman Wontumi’s ongoing legal matters do not disqualify him from leadership. Rather, they highlight the intensity of political resistance faced by influential actors within Ghana’s democratic space.

The statement underlined that leadership is built on sacrifice, resilience, endurance, strategic thinking, and courage under pressure.

Chairman Wontumi remains committed to reorganising and strengthening the NPP ahead of the 2028 elections and supporting Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid to become Ghana’s next President.

The campaign criticised Ms Obeng for making remarks “without deep historical, political, and intellectual examination,” noting that political history is shaped by those who endure adversity, not by those who mock leaders during difficult times.

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