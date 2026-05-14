Bawumia urges NPP youth to prepare for leadership ahead of 2028 elections

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Mahamudu Bawumia

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged the party’s youth wing to prepare for leadership and work towards returning the NPP to power in the 2028 general elections.

Speaking at a meeting with student leaders ahead of a three-day boot camp organised by the party on Wednesday, May 13, Dr Bawumia said the training programme was designed to equip young party members with the skills and experience needed to occupy key leadership positions in the future.

“I want you to be assured that this training programme is for your benefit because we want the youth to take key leadership positions,” he stated.

“And we cannot get you into key leadership positions if we don’t prepare you for the uptake of these leadership positions,” he added.

Dr Bawumia expressed confidence that the NPP could return to government in 2028 if the party begins organising and mobilising early.

“2028, Inshallah, it is going to happen in 2028. It is possible. It is possible. And we are going to work towards it,” he said.

According to him, the party would intensify preparations through training programmes and increased engagement with young voters across the country rather than relying on chance.

“We are not going to sit down and say it will happen, but we are going to work,” he stressed.

Dr Bawumia noted that the youth would play a decisive role in the next general election, just as they did in the 2024 polls, making student engagement and leadership development central to the party’s strategy.

“The youth will take over the key positions as we move forward in this country. You know that the vote is largely youth-dominated. 2028, as it was in 2024, will be a youth-dominated election,” he stated.

He also disclosed plans to deepen engagement with the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the New Patriotic Party, indicating that he intends to visit several tertiary institutions in the coming years to present the party’s ideas and vision to students.

“We will take the debate, the ideas to the country, and we will make our case,” he said.

Dr Bawumia further maintained that the NPP would not be intimidated by arrests or political pressure.

“We are, however, saying that we will not be intimidated. You can arrest all of us. We will come back and make our case to the people of Ghana,” he stated.

He also encouraged the student leaders to remain united and fully participate in the training programme to strengthen the party ahead of the 2028 elections.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.