Driver, mate killed in fuel tanker explosion at Adubinso

A driver and his mate have died in a fuel tanker explosion at Adubinsu in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, June 4, 2026.

According to an eyewitness, Daniel Owusu, the tanker was travelling from Edwenase towards Adubinsu when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure.

The tanker is reported to have somersaulted and exploded, sparking a fire that destroyed six container shops and a nearby house.

The eyewitness revealed that the driver, identified as Abass Toure, a resident of Adubinso in the Afigya Kwabre South Municipality, died instantly in the inferno.

He added that the mate travelling with him sustained severe burns and was rushed to the Tafo Government Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service were deployed to the scene to bring the situation under control.

Confirming the incident, Mamponteng Fire Commander DOII Akua Brago said the Ghana National Fire Service received a distress call at 12:05 pm and arrived at the scene at 12:25 pm.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and prevented it from spreading further, she said.

She added that seven container shops along the roadside were completely destroyed, while a Ford vehicle parked near a house was also burnt.

The body of the deceased is expected to be buried in accordance with Islamic tradition, local sources said.

The incident has left the Adubinso community in mourning as residents come to terms with the loss.

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