One dead, two critical after Accra–Tema Motorway crash; GNFS confirms manhunt for driver

One person has died, and two others are in critical condition following a head-on collision involving a fuel tanker and a tipper truck on the Accra–Tema Motorway.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says a manhunt is underway for the driver of the tipper truck, who is yet to be accounted for following the incident.

Speaking to journalists at the scene, the GNFS Public Relations Officer, DO II Ebenezer Yenzu, said emergency teams are working to clear debris, manage traffic flow and restore safety along the busy stretch.

He explained that personnel were also flushing the road surface with water to reduce the risk of vehicles slipping as recovery operations continue.

“We are envisaging about two hours, estimating that around 11:30 we would have been done… But due to the impact, some of the lockers are not decoupling. So we need to use other means and hit it where we can be able to move the vehicle as well,” he said.

According to him, the driver of the tipper truck died in the crash, while three other occupants were involved in the incident.

“One person passed on from the incident. That is the driver of the tipper truck… So he is the only person who died out of the whole incident. There are three other persons who were also part of the accident. They are in the hospital,” he added.

He further noted that one of the victims has since been discharged, while two remain on admission at the hospital. The injured were initially taken to the General Hospital.

Mr Yenzu also disclosed that the driver of the fuel tanker is yet to be located, adding that authorities are still working to establish his whereabouts.

On the cause of the crash, he said investigations are ongoing, but suggested that a possible lane confusion may have contributed to the head-on collision.

“For now, I would not want to conjecture, but looking at it from a technical eye, you could realise that… one vehicle veered into another lane, leading to the head-on collision,” he explained.

Emergency crews remain at the scene as efforts continue to fully clear the motorway and restore normal traffic flow on the Accra–Tema corridor.

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