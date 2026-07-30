Benz Sprinter carrying 11 school pupils crashes into tipper truck on Dzorwulu–Accra Mall stretch

Audio By Carbonatix
A Benz Sprinter bus carrying about 11 lower primary school pupils was involved in a road traffic crash with a loaded tipper truck on the Dzorwulu–Accra Mall stretch in Accra on Thursday, 30 July.
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), in a social media update, said firefighters had been deployed to the scene and were carrying out an initial assessment following the collision.
The service said the bus was transporting approximately 11 lower primary pupils at the time of the crash. However, it did not immediately provide details on the number of casualties or the condition of those involved.
The circumstances leading to the collision have not yet been established, and emergency response operations were ongoing at the time of the GNFS update.
Authorities are expected to release further information as assessments at the scene continue.
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