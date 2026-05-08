East Gonja: Tipper truck accident kills 4, one critically injured at Kinkinlin near Makango

Audio By Carbonatix
Four people, including a pregnant woman and her daughter, have died in a tragic road crash involving a tipper truck at Kinkinlin near Makango in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday when a group of women and girls were walking to their farms to pick shea nuts.
According to eyewitnesses, the tipper truck, with registration number GB-2359-20, was travelling towards Makango when it suddenly veered off its lane, crossed onto the opposite side of the road, and knocked down the victims from behind before overturning.
Five people were hit. Four died instantly, while the only survivor sustained critical injuries and was taken to the Salaga Hospital before being referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment.
The deceased are reportedly members of the same family.
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