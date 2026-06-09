Accra–Tema Motorway gridlock persists after fatal tanker and tipper truck crash

Traffic on the Accra–Tema Motorway remains heavily congested following a fatal collision yesterday, June 8, between a fuel tanker and a tipper truck, with the disruption continuing into today.

The incident initially triggered a major fire outbreak at the scene, which has since been fully extinguished, according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

However, the aftermath of the crash has left the busy stretch in persistent gridlock, with motorists experiencing long delays as traffic remains slow-moving and, in some sections, almost at a standstill while emergency personnel continue recovery operations and post-fire assessments.

The circumstances leading to the collision are yet to be established, with investigations currently underway to determine the cause.

The GNFS has assured the public that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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