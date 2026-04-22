NPA, Police to crack down on fuel siphoning after tanker crashes

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Edudzi Tamakloe, has issued a strong warning to the public against the dangerous practice of siphoning fuel from accidented tankers.
He disclosed that the NPA is working closely with the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to identify and prosecute individuals involved in such acts.
According to him, the Authority is already gathering video evidence from accident scenes to track and arrest offenders.
“We are taking video recordings and giving them to the Ghana Police to identify known faces for arrest and prosecution,” he said.
He added that surveillance and enforcement efforts will be intensified, particularly in areas identified as recurring hotspots for such incidents, including sections of the Nsawam–Kumasi corridor.
He described the practice of siphoning fuel as illegal, reckless, and often deadly, noting that despite repeated safety education, some individuals still rush to tanker accident scenes with containers to collect spilled fuel, sometimes attempting to puncture the tanks.
According to him, such actions constitute theft and expose communities to severe risk due to the highly flammable nature of petroleum products. He warned that even a small spark at such scenes could trigger catastrophic explosions.
“When there is a tanker accident, people move from their homes with gallons. They go there and punch holes into the tanker to siphon the product. That is bare-faced stealing. Because you are trying to punch a hole, ignition can occur. The next thing is boom—and everybody is gone,” he cautioned.
Mr. Tamakloe stressed that the public must completely avoid tanker accident scenes, regardless of any perceived opportunity to collect fuel.
“Please, please, please do not go near it. Do not carry containers to fetch fuel. You are inviting death to your home,” he emphasised.
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