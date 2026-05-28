IGP promotes five police officers over Kwafokrom GOIL robbery arrest

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has announced the immediate promotion of five police officers following their exceptional and heroic role in the arrest of heavily armed suspects who raided a fuel station in the Eastern Region.

The high-performing officers were decorated at a brief ceremony held at the Police Headquarters in Accra, following their tactical operation that neutralised a dangerous robbery cell operating along the Nsawam-Suhum highway.

The five distinguished officers who received the promotions are Chief Inspector Eric Otoo, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Otu, General Sergeant Philip Amoah, Policewoman Constable Victoria Asiedu, and Policewoman Constable Rosemond A. Frimpong.

The Kwafokrom Raid and Swift Response

The promotions stem from a violent armed robbery attack launched by a criminal gang at the GOIL Filling Station located at Kwafokrom, a busy transit community near Nsawam.

According to police situational briefs, the armed men stormed the fuel station under the cover of darkness, terrorising pump attendants, locking up staff, and robbing the station of its daily sales.

However, a distress call placed to the local police triggered a rapid deployment. The five officers, responding with maximum tactical precision, rushed to the scene and engaged the criminals.

Their swift response, high level of dedication, and unyielding professionalism on the ground completely overwhelmed the gang, preventing a bloodbath and leading to the immediate arrest of two principal suspects linked to the robbery attack at the filling station.

Academy Entry and Rank Elevations

In recognition of their valour, the Police Administration rolled out an immediate reward package to boost the morale of the personnel and serve as a motivation blueprint for the entire police service.

Under the specific rewards approved by the Police Management Board (POMAB):

Chief Inspector Eric Otoo has been granted direct, examination-free entry into the prestigious Police Academy to prepare him for commissioning into the senior officer corps.

has been granted direct, examination-free entry into the prestigious Police Academy to prepare him for commissioning into the senior officer corps. Chief Inspector Emmanuel Otu has similarly been granted direct admission into the Police Academy to begin his officer training workflow.

has similarly been granted direct admission into the Police Academy to begin his officer training workflow. General Sergeant Philip Amoah has been promoted to the next rank of General Inspector with immediate effect.

has been promoted to the next rank of General Inspector with immediate effect. Policewoman Constable Victoria Asiedu has been elevated from the rank of Constable to the next rank of Lance Corporal.

has been elevated from the rank of Constable to the next rank of Lance Corporal. Policewoman Constable Rosemond A. Frimpong has equally been promoted to her next subsequent rank within the junior operational wing.

POMAB Reassurance on Violent Crime

The IGP, alongside members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), personally commended the five officers for their absolute commitment to duty and their willingness to put their lives on the line for national stability.

The police leadership used the platform to send a clear, uncompromising warning to criminal syndicates across the country.

The Police Administration assured the general public of the Police Service’s continued resolve to aggressively combat violent crime, dismantle armed robbery networks, and protect life and property across all sixteen regions of the country.

Meanwhile, the two arrested suspects remain in strict custody at the Eastern Regional Police Command, where they are assisting detectives with deep forensic enquiries aimed at tracking down their fleeing accomplices and retrieving the operational weapons used during the Kwafokrom raid.

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