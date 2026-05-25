Police investigate alleged kidnapping of 15-year-old boy at Kabulya in Nanumba South

Police in the Northern Region have launched investigations into the alleged kidnapping of a 15-year-old boy at Kabulya in the Nanumba South District, amid reports that the abductors are demanding a ransom of GH¢100,000 for his release.

The victim, identified as Ali Issah, was reportedly taken by a gang during an attack in the community, sparking fear and concern among residents.

District Chief Executive for Nanumba South, Abdul Rashid, who confirmed the incident, said the suspected kidnappers had established contact with the family and were demanding money in exchange for the boy’s freedom.

Speaking on the development, JoyNews’ Northern Region correspondent, Martina Bugri, said the incident has left the victim’s family devastated and anxious as they await news about the boy's safe return.

“What we have been told is that they are doing well, especially those who were injured during the incident. But obviously, they are worried because somebody who belongs to them is in the custody of kidnappers,” he said.

She explained that DCE had earlier spoken with the abducted boy and encouraged him to remain calm while efforts were being made to rescue him safely.

“They were in touch with the young boy earlier this morning. They spoke to him and reassured him to stay calm and cooperate with the kidnappers while they work to bring him back,” she said.

She reports that Mr. Rashid revealed that the kidnappers were allegedly targeting the boy’s father. However, after failing to locate him, they reportedly abducted the child instead.

"Investigators are engaging the father as part of efforts to uncover possible motives behind the attack and identify those responsible."

According to her, the DCE noted that the police are following what he described as “solid information” regarding the case, although details have not been made public for security reasons.

Meanwhile, attempts to obtain comments from the police have so far been unsuccessful, as officials insist investigations are ongoing and sensitive. “However, they assured that they are on top of issues.”

The incident has renewed concerns over what residents describe as a growing trend of kidnappings in the Northern Region.

According to the reporter, similar cases have occurred over the past two years. Earlier this year, a resident in the Wapuli area was reportedly kidnapped, with abductors allegedly demanding GH¢100,000 before the victim’s release.

“And so it is a new phenomenon that is creeping into the Northern region and residents are worried.”

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