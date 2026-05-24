Regional

Gunmen allegedly kidnap teenager at Kabulya near Bimbilla, demand ransom

Source: MyJoyOnline.com  
  24 May 2026 5:45pm
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A 15-year-old boy, Ali Issah, has been allegedly kidnapped by armed men at Kabulya in the Nanumba South District of the Northern Region, prompting his family to appeal for urgent security intervention to secure his rescue.

Citi News reports that the occurred between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, when the armed men allegedly stormed the family’s home in a community near Bimbilla.

According to the family, the attackers initially demanded to see the boy’s father, who was not present at the time.

They reportedly searched the house for money but found none, after which they tied up the teenager and forcibly took him to an unknown destination.

The boy’s father, Mr Issah Laulau, later received a phone call from the alleged kidnappers on Sunday morning, during which they demanded a ransom for the boy’s release.

The suspects are also said to have questioned him about the number of cattle he owns and insisted he raise money in exchange for his son.

The family, who are cattle herders living near Bimbilla, suspect the attackers may also be from the region, based on the language they reportedly spoke during the operation.

They have called on the police and other security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the teenager and ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

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