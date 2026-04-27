Authorities rescue 15 pupils after gunmen abduct 23 from orphanage in northern Nigeria 

Gunmen launched a late-night raid on an orphanage and school in north-central Nigeria, seizing 23 pupils and the wife of the school's proprietor in the latest wave of abductions targeting educational institutions. Authorities confirmed Monday that while a majority of the children have been recovered, several remain in captivity.

A Raid in the Shadows

The attack targeted the Dahallukitab Group of Schools located in an "isolated area" of Zariagi, along the Kabba Junction axis of Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State. The Kogi State Government described the incident as "unfortunate and avoidable." Security officials noted the geographical vulnerability of the site, which sat in a remote, bushy location. State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, revealed that the facility was operating illegally without registration or the knowledge of relevant authorities.

Rescue Efforts and Remaining Captives

Following the abduction on the night of April 26, 2026, security operatives, led by the Nigeria Police Force and supported by other agencies, launched an immediate pursuit. These efforts resulted in the successful rescue of 15 pupils. However, eight children and the proprietor's wife remain missing as search parties comb the surrounding terrain.

“Intensive operations are ongoing to secure the safe return of the remaining eight victims and apprehend the perpetrators,” Fanwo said. He noted that the swift, coordinated response significantly curtailed the impact of the attack.

Uncertainty Over Victim Ages

Official reports have not yet clarified the exact ages of the children involved in the raid. In the Nigerian educational system, the term “pupil” typically describes children enrolled in kindergarten or primary school. This designation generally covers a demographic of children up to 12 years old.

Schools as Strategic Targets

The kidnapping of students has become a hallmark of the security challenges facing Africa’s most populous nation. Analysts say armed gangs see schools and students as “strategic” targets to draw attention. This tactic exploits the high emotional and political stakes associated with the safety of children.

A Multi-Front Security Crisis

Nigeria continues to struggle with a complex and multifaceted security crisis. The northern region remains the epicentre of an insurgency that has persisted for over a decade. In the northwest, the IS-linked Lakurawa group has recently begun operating in communities bordering Niger.

The Landscape of Insurgency

No specific group has claimed responsibility for the Lokoja abduction. The region is currently plagued by various factions, including Boko Haram and its breakaway affiliate, ISWAP. These groups, along with unaffiliated bandit factions, have contributed to a sharp rise in kidnappings for ransom across the country’s interior.

Safety and State Oversight

The Kogi State Government categorised the incident as an avoidable tragedy, using the raid to warn against the proliferation of unregistered institutions in vulnerable zones. While Commissioner Fanwo lauded the “gallantry and professionalism” of the responding agencies, he maintained that operating without official oversight creates a dangerous security vacuum. “The operation of such facilities outside regulatory oversight not only undermines safety standards but also exposes innocent children to avoidable dangers,” Fanwo stated.

Consequently, the administration has urged all school and orphanage operators to comply with existing regulations and engage authorities for formal security assessments. This crisis underscores the ongoing tension between a government struggling to regulate private education and the immediate, violent reality. Gunmen launched a late-night raid on an orphanage and school in north-central Nigeria, seizing 23 pupils and the wife of the school's proprietor in the latest wave of abductions targeting educational institutions. Authorities confirmed Monday that while a majority of the children have been recovered, several remain in captivity.

A Raid in the Shadows

The attack targeted the Dahallukitab Group of Schools located in an "isolated area" of Zariagi, along the Kabba Junction axis of Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State. The Kogi State Government described the incident as "unfortunate and avoidable." Security officials noted the geographical vulnerability of the site, which sat in a remote, bushy location. State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, revealed that the facility was operating illegally without registration or the knowledge of relevant authorities.

Rescue Efforts and Remaining Captives

Following the abduction on the night of April 26, 2026, security operatives, led by the Nigeria Police Force and supported by other agencies, launched an immediate pursuit. These efforts resulted in the successful rescue of 15 pupils. However, eight children and the proprietor's wife remain missing as search parties comb the surrounding terrain.

“Intensive operations are ongoing to secure the safe return of the remaining eight victims and apprehend the perpetrators,” Fanwo said. He noted that the swift, coordinated response significantly curtailed the impact of the attack.

Uncertainty Over Victim Ages

Official reports have not yet clarified the exact ages of the children involved in the raid. In the Nigerian educational system, the term “pupil” typically describes children enrolled in kindergarten or primary school. This designation generally covers a demographic of children up to 12 years old.

Schools as Strategic Targets

The kidnapping of students has become a hallmark of the security challenges facing Africa’s most populous nation. Analysts say armed gangs see schools and students as “strategic” targets to draw attention. This tactic exploits the high emotional and political stakes associated with the safety of children.

A Multi-Front Security Crisis

Nigeria continues to struggle with a complex and multifaceted security crisis. The northern region remains the epicentre of an insurgency that has persisted for over a decade. In the northwest, the IS-linked Lakurawa group has recently begun operating in communities bordering Niger.

The Landscape of Insurgency

No specific group has claimed responsibility for the Lokoja abduction. The region is currently plagued by various factions, including Boko Haram and its breakaway affiliate, ISWAP. These groups, along with unaffiliated bandit factions, have contributed to a sharp rise in kidnappings for ransom across the country’s interior.

Safety and State Oversight

The Kogi State Government categorised the incident as an avoidable tragedy, using the raid to warn against the proliferation of unregistered institutions in vulnerable zones. While Commissioner Fanwo lauded the “gallantry and professionalism” of the responding agencies, he maintained that operating without official oversight creates a dangerous security vacuum. “The operation of such facilities outside regulatory oversight not only undermines safety standards but also exposes innocent children to avoidable dangers,” Fanwo stated.

Consequently, the administration has urged all school and orphanage operators to comply with existing regulations and engage authorities for formal security assessments. This crisis underscores the ongoing tension between a government struggling to regulate private education and the immediate, violent reality of rural insecurity.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.