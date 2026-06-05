Spain cancels DR Congo World Cup warm-up match against Chile over Ebola concerns 

A pre-World Cup friendly match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chile scheduled for next week has been cancelled. The mayor of the host Spanish town blocked the fixture due to growing public health concerns over an active Ebola outbreak in the central African nation.

The decision disrupts final preparations for the tournament. It highlights the widening geopolitical and logistical challenges facing the Congolese team as international health authorities tighten travel protocols.

Spanish Authorities Enforce Precautionary Ban

The international friendly was scheduled to take place on June 9 at a 10,000-capacity stadium in La Línea de la Concepción. The coastal resort town of 65,000 residents sits in southern Spain near the border with Gibraltar.

Local leadership intervened to halt the event following directives from regional medical experts. Juan Franco, the mayor of La Línea de la Concepción, signed an official decree to prevent the match from proceeding.

“I have signed the decree banning the holding of the 9 June match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chile,” Franco said.

Municipal leaders defended the cancellation as a necessary public safety step. It followed formal recommendations issued by both the Andalusian regional government’s health service and local medical staff.

“A report by the head of the mayoralty's health service of La Linea advised categorically against hosting the match given the health risks which might arise,” Franco said.

Chilean football authorities reportedly requested to play the match behind closed doors to salvage the fixture. However, local Spanish regulators maintained the absolute ban on the event.

Team Relocation and Roster Contamination Risks

The cancellation complicates the path for the Democratic Republic of Congo. The nation has qualified for its first World Cup finals since appearing as Zaire in 1974.

The team has not trained on home soil recently. The Congolese federation abandoned its domestic preparations last month after a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever emerged in the eastern region of the country. The squad cancelled a three-day training camp and a planned farewell event with fans in the capital of Kinshasa, choosing to establish a secure training base in Liège, Belgium.

None of the players on the national roster has visited their homeland recently, as all currently play for professional clubs outside of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite this, health officials remain concerned about potential exposure vectors. Certain support staff members and travelling fans have recently journeyed directly from the affected African nation to Europe.

The team still intends to play a scheduled friendly against Denmark in Liège. Congolese football officials stated that the delegation remains fully compliant with all health protocols established by international host nations.

Global Health Crisis of a Rare Strain

The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. The outbreak was officially identified in mid-May and involves Bundibugyo, a rare species of the Ebola virus.

Controlling this specific strain presents significant scientific hurdles. There is currently no approved vaccine available for the Bundibugyo variant. World Health Organisation experts estimated that developing and deploying an effective vaccine could take up to nine months.

The scale of the outbreak continues to grow. As of May 27, official data from international health logs recorded 906 suspected cases and 223 confirmed deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The virus has also crossed borders, with active cases documented in neighbouring Uganda.

United States Imposes Strict Border Controls

The health crisis has triggered strict border enforcement from the United States authorities. The U.S. public health agency has enacted an entry ban on non-American citizens who have travelled through the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within the preceding 21 days.

The restrictions directly impact the upcoming tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. White House officials confirmed that the Congolese team faces disqualification or denial of entry if they violate quarantine rules. Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House Task Force for the World Cup, emphasised that the team must maintain a strict, uninterrupted biological bubble while training in Europe.

"We've been very clear to Congo that they should maintain the integrity of their bubble for 21 days before they can then come to Houston on June 11th," Giuliani said in a statement to ESPN. "We've made it very clear to the Congo government as well that they need to maintain that bubble, or they risk not being able to travel to the United States. We cannot be any clearer."

Africa CDC Activates Emergency Response Across Continent

The response to the health crisis has intensified at the continental level. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention officially declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security. This status activates emergency funding, rapid response teams, and cross-border surveillance mechanisms across Africa.

Continental leaders are prioritising localised research and containment strategies. Because existing vaccines only target the Zaire species of Ebola, African health agencies are partnering with international medical networks to fast-track clinical trials specifically for the Bundibugyo variant. Regional bodies are focusing closely on tightening entry screenings at major transportation hubs across West and East Africa to prevent further geographic spread.

Tournament Schedule and Group K Logistics

The Congolese team plans to fly directly to Texas on June 11 if they successfully complete their 21-day isolation period in Belgium without any signs of infection. The squad plans to base its tournament operations out of Houston.

The team is drawn into Group K and faces a demanding travel itinerary across North America. They are scheduled to open their World Cup campaign in Houston on June 17 against Portugal.

Following their debut, the team must travel to Guadalajara, Mexico, to face Colombia on June 24. The squad is then scheduled to return to the United States to conclude the group stage against Uzbekistan on June 28 in Atlanta, Georgia.

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