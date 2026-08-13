Arsenal invite offers for Martinelli and Nwaneri

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Arsenal have held talks with Galatasaray over the prospect of selling various squad members to the Turkish side in the current transfer window.
Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri are among the players the Gunners are understood to have invited offers for.
Brazil international Martinelli is the subject of a verbal offer worth €45m (£38.5m), but according to sources, the 25-year-old forward is reluctant to move to Turkey.
Intriguingly, during talks between the two sides, the future of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is also understood to have been discussed.
Martinelli had tentative interest from Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks, but the French side has moved on to other targets.
BBC Sport revealed in April that English winger Nwaneri, 19, was among the players Arsenal would listen to offers for this summer.
The England Under-21 international has interest across Europe with AC Milan, Fulham, Red Bull Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund among the clubs who are keen on signing him.
Andrea Berta, Arsenal's sporting director, has been tasked with ensuring the club are active sellers this summer in addition to strengthening the squad.
The Italian - and his assistant Maurizio Michele - have strong relationships in Turkey and are using those connections to deliver sales this summer.
Belgium forward Leandro Trossard left for Besiktas in a deal worth up to £17m.
So far, Arsenal are set to raise in the region of £45m for the sales of Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, Christian Norgaard and Karl Hein.
Arsenal are currently in talks with West Ham over selling winger Reiss Nelson which could net the Gunners about £3m if he leaves on a permanent deal.
Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus and Portugal midfielder Fábio Vieira can also leave the club, while midfielder Martin Zubimendi is attracting interest from Spain.
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