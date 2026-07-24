Arsenal set to make £70m bid for Newcastle’s Guimaraes

Audio By Carbonatix
Arsenal are set to make a £70m offer for Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes.
Brazil international Guimaraes is a priority target for the Gunners, with the midfielder keen to join the Premier League champions.
Newcastle are aware of the 28-year-old's preference to join Arsenal this summer.
Talks over a potential move for Guimaraes are ongoing and are believed to have accelerated in recent days.
The agreement of personal terms is not expected to be an issue, though it remains to be seen if Arsenal's £70m offer will meet Newcastle's valuation.
Sources close to Newcastle insist the Magpies have no intention of selling Guimaraes this summer and that there has been no direct approach from the Gunners for their player.
Arsenal are determined to strengthen their squad with high quality players this summer as they look to build on last season's title.
The north London side were interested in signing Morgan Rogers, who has joined Chelsea for £117m, from Aston Villa – but refused to go higher than their £80m valuation of the player.
It is understood Arsenal were given the opportunity to match Chelsea's offer for Rogers but declined.
Similarly, Arsenal have a hardline maximum valuation of Guimaraes and are unwilling to overpay despite their desire to sign the midfielder.
Arsenal also have a major interest in Villa defender Ezri Konsa and have enquired about the England international's availability.
Konsa is Arsenal's first-choice defensive target.
The Gunners also have Como's Jacobo Ramon on a list of defenders they would like to bring in, but it is understood clauses in the Spaniard's contract make a deal difficult.
Having missed out on Rogers, the Gunners remain in the market for attacking reinforcements.
Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez is Arsenal's dream target, but the player's current desire to join Barcelona and the cost - which could exceed the British record fee of £125m set when Alexander Isak moved from Newcastle to Liverpool - pose obvious difficulties.
Arsenal have also explored a move for Paris St-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.
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