Newcastle agree £34m deal for Monaco’s Bamba

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Newcastle United have agreed a deal worth up to £34m for Monaco midfielder Aladji Bamba.
The 20-year-old Frenchman, who played his first senior game in August 2025, is due on Tyneside on Thursday to have a medical and sign a long-term contract.
Newcastle sold Sandro Tonali to Tottenham last month and have been in the market for a second young midfielder after signing 18-year-old Sean Steur from Ajax.
Another target, Freiburg's Johan Manzambi, opted to join Aston Villa last week.
Among Ligue 1 midfielders who played at least 500 minutes last season, Bamba ranked in the top five for duels won (9.1 per game on average), tackles (3.6), successful take-ons (1.6) and aerial duels won (1.9).
Analysis: Bamba has high potential
This move for Bamba underlines a marked shift in transfer strategy for Newcastle.
It is certainly hard to imagine the club spending £55m on a 29-year-old again like they did when they signed forward Yoane Wissa from Brentford last summer.
Instead, Newcastle have targeted players aged 20 and under on the continent this time around.
Bamba, like Steur, Ewen Jaouen and Bazoumana Toure, will need time to adapt to the physicality and intensity of the Premier League.
It is worth stressing Bamba has made only 12 competitive starts in all competitions for Monaco.
But Newcastle have to take calculated risks this summer before such talents become potentially out of reach.
Just like Newcastle's £23m move for Steur, negotiations were carried out discreetly by all parties involved.
News that an agreement had been reached arrived only when Bamba was on his way to Tyneside.
Further reinforcements are needed, but Newcastle are set to complete their fourth signing of the summer.
By contrast, at this stage of a particularly turbulent window a year ago, the club had brought in only Anthony Elanga.
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