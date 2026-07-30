Newcastle captain Guimaraes expected to join Arsenal

There is growing expectation that Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes will join Arsenal this summer, multiple sources have told BBC Sport.

The Brazil midfielder has made it clear he wants to join the Premier League champions and Arsenal are increasingly confident of signing the 28-year-old.

Guimaraes, who has scored 31 goals in 195 appearances for Newcastle since joining from Lyon in 2022, has been a player of interest to the Gunners all summer.

Arsenal will need to improve the £70m bid they made this month if they are to sign Guimaraes, who is due to return to Newcastle training in the coming days.

Sources insists a new proposal is yet to be submitted, while Newcastle are adamant that formal club-to-club talks over Guimaraes' protracted switch to north London have not taken place.

Nevertheless, Arsenal are aiming to agree a deal in the coming days which could reach £80m.

The belief that a move is within reach is not related to Eddie Howe's decision to step down as Newcastle head coach.

Arsenal were interested in signing Morgan Rogers, who has joined Chelsea for £117m, from Aston Villa - but refused to go higher than their £80m valuation.

It is understood Arsenal were given the opportunity to match Chelsea's offer for Rogers but declined.

Newcastle, meanwhile, now face losing another key player, with Sandro Tonali having joined Tottenham and Anthony Gordon moving to Barcelona.

Howe left Newcastle on Thursday after five years in charge, with Matthias Jaissle, manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, expected to be appointed his successor.

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