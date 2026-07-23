Newcastle & Liverpool plan Keegan tribute at season opener

Newcastle United and Liverpool are in discussions over a tribute to Kevin Keegan before their Premier League opener at St James' Park.

Keegan, who died at the age of 75 this week, is revered at both clubs, having enjoyed legendary spells as a player with Liverpool and as both player and manager at Newcastle.

The two clubs are to face each other in the opening match of their 2026-27 season on Sunday, 23 August (16:30 BST).

Newcastle said in a statement that they are talking to Liverpool "to ensure [Keegan's] memory is marked fittingly before the game".

The club added they "will work closely with supporter groups... as well as the Premier League, to shape tributes".

Keegan spent two seasons as a Newcastle player from 1982 before returning as their manager in 1992 for the first of two spells in charge. He won three league titles, the European Cup, two Uefa Cups and the FA Cup during a trophy-laden six years at Liverpool.

Newcastle's men's, women's and under-21 sides will wear black armbands during their pre-season matches to honour Keegan, who guided the club to Premier League promotion in 1992-93 and second place in the 1995-96 top flight.

A minute's silence will be observed before Eddie Howe's side play Gateshead in an away friendly this Saturday.

Keegan's photo will be displayed on screens at St James' Park in the seventh minute - a reference to the number seven shirt he wore as a player - when the men's side face Bayer Leverkusen and Strasbourg on 15 and 16 August.

The same tribute will take place when the women's team face Inter Milan on 16 August, giving supporters the chance to join a minute's applause for the former England captain and manager.

Newcastle said they will consult Keegan's family on plans for a permanent tribute.

In June, Keegan had revealed he had stage four cancer, which is the most advanced stage of cancer and means the disease has spread to other parts of the body.

His family initially disclosed he was battling the disease in January.

A statement on behalf of the Keegan family this week said he was "surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments".

During an illustrious playing career, he also enjoyed spells at Scunthorpe United, Hamburg and Southampton before managing Newcastle, Fulham, England and Manchester City.

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