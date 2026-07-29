Liverpool preparing opening bid for PSG’s Barcola

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Paris St-Germain's Bradley Barcola and are preparing an opening bid.

Barcola, 23, has been identified as the primary option for Liverpool as they look to replace Mohamed Salah, who left at the end of last season.

The France winger is valued by PSG at around £145m. Such a fee would break the British transfer record but those at Anfield are keen on striking a deal closer to the £100m mark.

Barcola has two years left on his contract but is understood to be keen on a move to the Reds and a new challenge after falling down the pecking order at PSG.

Liverpool had initially wanted Yan Diomande but the RB Leipzig winger is now set to join Real Madrid.

Fans 'flabbergasted' by PSG valuation

We asked if you think the quotation for Barcola is a fair one. Here are some of your comments:

John: Truly flabbergasted at his price. Not denying his quality and potential but when you hear Vinicius Jr is valued at £137m you have to give your head a scratch.

Lee: He's proved his worth. A big signing for the new manager makes sense - get the season started with a buzz. Realistically we still need to look at the back four conundrum though.

Kate: I think it's scandalous the amount of money paid for these players! It's going up and up. If you want the best around then they know you'll pay but look what happened last season. I'm on the fence here, I do want Barcola but at that price, I think we should invest in quality, experienced defenders instead. We don't want a weak backline. Iraola knows how to get the best out of what we've got. We need defenders.

Andrew: Ridiculous amount of money. Can Barcola actually last a full 90 minutes? He seemed to be subbed between 60 and 70 mins. I hope that proves to be wrong if we buy him.

Paul: There appears to be enough attacking options already, surely last year showed the need is in defence. Make the back line solid and build out from there.

Stu: Barcola would be a good signing but he's not worth anywhere near £100m, never mind £145m. He's a squad player at PSG. If they won't accept £70m max then move on to someone else.

Dan: I happen to highly rate Barcola, one of those players who seems like he's been around for years and years then you realise he's only 23. During PSG's campaign anytime he was brought on he was a threat, maybe not the most polished finisher but a real threat and he has incredible pace as seen during France's World Cup run. Do I think he's worth £145m? Absolutely not. In today's market I'd have said between £60-£80m. A player with potential - young and fast but he's sat on PSG's bench all season.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.