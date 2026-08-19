Character, jobs and cost of living: APL poll shows what voters will use to decide 2028 election

As Ghana looks toward the 2028 general elections, voters say they will prioritise personal character, jobs and impact of the economy on cost of living above all other considerations when choosing the next president.

That is according to a nationwide survey by Africa Policy Lens, conducted among 16,963 respondents from July 27 to August 7, 2026.

The study found that honesty and integrity emerged as the single most important leadership quality expected of the next President.

This was followed by the ability to create jobs and the impact of the economy on cost of living.

The same survey tested Dr. Bawumia against 7 potential NDC candidates and he led in all of them.

He scored 45.8% against Johnson Asiedu Nketia and 45.7% against Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson. He polled 45.9% against Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, 47.4% against Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and 48.4% against Dr. Julius Debrah.

The NPP Presidential Candidate recorded his strongest showings with 49.8% against Eric Opoku and 49.9% against Prof. Joshua Alabi.

In each case, between 7% and 9% of voters said they were undecided.

“These findings suggest that ethical leadership and economic performance are likely to remain central considerations in the 2028 electoral contest,” the report stated.

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