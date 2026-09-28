GHS, Oxfam sensitise young people in Ekon on contraception, reproductive health to mark World Contraception Day

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), in collaboration with Oxfam, has organised a sensitisation seminar for young people in Ekon, a fishing community in the Cape Coast Metropolis, to provide information on contraception and sexual and reproductive health.

The programme, held as part of activities marking World Contraception Day, was organised under the Power to Choose project, an Oxfam-supported initiative being implemented by the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG).

It brought together young people, health professionals and community leaders to provide accurate, age-appropriate information on contraception, reproductive health and the importance of making informed and responsible decisions.

The initiative seeks to address misconceptions surrounding contraception and reproductive health while empowering young people with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about their health and future.

Health professionals provide guidance

Speaking at the programme, Senior Midwife at Ewim Polyclinic, Anita Acquaah, encouraged young people to seek accurate information from qualified health professionals rather than relying on misconceptions or information from their peers about contraception.

She stressed the importance of educating young people on contraception and sexual and reproductive health.

As part of the session, she demonstrated the use of some contraceptive methods, providing participants with practical information on their correct use and addressing questions and misconceptions surrounding contraception.

A Public Health Nurse at Ewim Polyclinic, Edna Domenya, also addressed participants on sexual and reproductive health and the importance of responsible decision-making.

She emphasised the need for young people to have access to accurate and reliable information and encouraged them to seek guidance from health professionals whenever they had concerns about their reproductive health.

PPAG highlights community engagement

Representing PPAG, Rejoice Kwawukumey spoke about the importance of community education and engagement in addressing misconceptions surrounding sexual and reproductive health.

She noted that empowering young people with the right information was essential to enabling them to make informed decisions and protect their health and future.

She further highlighted the importance of initiatives such as the Power to Choose project in creating opportunities for young people to access sexual and reproductive health information and services.

Traditional leaders urged to support education

The Queen Mother of Ekon, Nana Yaafua II, called on traditional leaders, opinion leaders and the local Assembly to join efforts to educate young people on sexual and reproductive health.

She urged traditional leaders, community opinion leaders and the local Assembly to take an active role in supporting education and awareness programmes in the community, stressing that the responsibility of guiding young people should not be left to health workers and civil society organisations alone.

She said greater collaboration among traditional authorities, local government, health professionals, parents and community leaders would help create a supportive environment for young people to access accurate information and make responsible choices.

Marking World Contraception Day

The engagement forms part of activities to mark World Contraception Day, observed annually on September 26 to raise awareness about contraception, reproductive choices and access to accurate information and services.

The Power to Choose project, supported by Oxfam and implemented by PPAG, continues to engage communities and stakeholders on sexual and reproductive health and rights, with particular attention to ensuring that young people have access to accurate information and the support needed to make informed choices.

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