Audio By Carbonatix
Nana Akosa Yiadom (Aduamponghene), Akyereko Agyebi Nti (Ankobeahene), Nana Owusu Poku (Dasebere Kyeame), Abusuapayin Kwadwo Bosompem, Opayin Gyamfi Mensah, Obaapayin Akosua Nketia, Obaapayin Abena Akyaa, Opayin Kwabena Twum, and the entire Oyoko Family of Juaben and Aduampong;
Mr. Patrick Donkor (a.k.a. Adona-Shaddai), Formerly of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)
AGED: 61 YEARS
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS
FILE PAST AND FUNERAL SERVICE: 3rd October 2026, 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. the Institute of Local Government, Madina.
FINAL FUNERAL RITES: 3rd October 2026, from 10:00 a.m, the Institute of Local Government, Madina
PRIVATE BURIAL: 3rd October 2026. Juaben, Ashanti Region.
CHILDREN: Awura Abena Marfoa Donkor (UK), Chabel Kwabena Sarpong Donkor, Nana Ama Nyarkoa Donkor.
DRESS CODE: Black and Red.
ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHISERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED.
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