Saliba to miss extended period with back injury

Audio By Carbonatix
Arsenal have confirmed defender William Saliba is set to miss an "extended period" after suffering a back injury while at the World Cup with France.
The 25-year-old had been managing a back issue for several weeks and carried the problem into the World Cup but was forced off after 30 minutes of France's semi-final loss to Spain.
After returning to London and being seen by a specialist, it was decided that surgery is not needed, with a managed recovery programme to be commenced instead.
Saliba was forced to sit out France's World Cup bronze final defeat by England.
Earlier in the World Cup, he said: "I've had some minor niggles for several months.
"I've been gritting my teeth because there was the Champions League and the Premier League.
"The World Cup comes round only once every four years, so you've got to grit your teeth."
Saliba made 50 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal last season, as they ended a 22-year wait to win the Premier League and also reached the Champions League final.
Mikel Arteta's side will take on Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, 16 August - five days before the Gunners begin the defence of the Premier League title, hosting promoted Coventry City.
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