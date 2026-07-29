Timber leaves Arsenal camp for groin check

Jurrien Timber has travelled back to London from Arsenal's training camp in Spain in a move related to the groin injury that caused him to miss the end of last season.

The Netherlands international missed two months towards the end of last season because of an ankle injury, but returned in time for the Champions League final loss to Paris St-Germain.

However, a groin issue then caused him to miss the World Cup.

It is now understood that the right-back has returned to London from the Gunners' training camp in Spain but sources insist the visit is part of his rehabilitation schedule and not because of a setback in his recovery.

Timber is expected to return to Spain to rejoin the squad.

Timber, the Gunners' first-choice right-back, played 30 Premier League games as they won the title last season.

He joined Arsenal from Ajax in July 2023 for an initial fee of £34m, but missed most of his first season after tearing his anterior cruciate knee ligament.

Arsenal face Manchester City in the Community Shield on 16 August (15:00 BST), before beginning their Premier League title defence against promoted Coventry City on 21 August (20:00 BST).

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