Bournemouth reject Arsenal interest in Scott

Bournemouth have rejected an enquiry from Arsenal for Alex Scott and say the midfielder is not for sale this summer.

The Premier League champions want to sign a new central midfielder, with the 22-year-old understood to be one of their targets.

Scott is also attracting serious interest from other Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea.

But Bournemouth have communicated their intention to keep the former Bristol City player and are keen to agree an extension to his current contract, which has two years left to run.

Scott was selected in his first England squad last November and was then called up into Thomas Tuchel's extended pre-World Cup training camp in Florida, though he did not make an appearance.

Arsenal have also explored moves for Newcastle pair Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali in their search for a new midfielder.

A move for Guimaraes is currently rated more likely, with Tonali's price believed to be a stumbling block.

North London rivals Tottenham are advancing their efforts to sign Tonali and are growing confident of securing the Italy midfielder.

West Ham's Mateus Fernandes and Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi have also been monitored by Arsenal.

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