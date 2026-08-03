Bournemouth close in on £11.1m Juanlu

Bournemouth are finalising an £11.1m move for Sevilla right-back Juanlu as new manager Marco Rose's squad nears completion.

The 22-year-old will cost an initial £9.4m, with a further £1.7m in add-ons, and is expected to move to the south coast on a long-term contract.

Juanlu is a tall, attacking full-back with significant experience despite his young age and has been heavily capped at Spanish youth level.

It would be the Cherries' third signing of the summer after the arrivals of Antonio Silva from Benfica for £25.7m and striker Alvaro Rodriguez from Elche - also for £25.7m - earlier in the transfer window.

Rose is now looking only for a number-two goalkeeper capable of challenging Djordje Petrovic as Bournemouth continue their pre-season before a historic campaign in which they will compete in the Europa League for the first time.

Sevilla have shown an interest in striker Enes Unal, whom Bournemouth are keen to sell. However, the Turkey international also has options in Turkey and Saudi Arabia as he looks to secure a move this summer.

Star trio Eli Junior Kroupi, Rayan and Alex Scott remain unavailable for sale, according to senior sources at the Vitality Stadium.

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