St. Monica’s principal appeals for support to complete stalled projects as college marks 95 years

The Principal of St. Monica's College of Education has appealed for government support to complete delayed infrastructure projects, saying the institution cannot fully prepare future teachers without adequate facilities.

The appeal came as one of country's oldest women's teacher training colleges celebrated its 95th anniversary under the theme, "95 Years of Excellence: Empowering Women for Quality Education, Leadership and Service."

Although the college has expanded staff development, strengthened research and increased collaboration with local and international institutions, the Principal, Dr David Okyere Korankye said key projects, including hostels, an auditorium and a proposed science and ICT laboratory complex, remain unfinished years after construction began.

Dr Korankye also pointed to ageing vehicles and the loss of the college's only sports field, which was handed over in 2023 for the construction of an AstroTurf under the Ghana Gas initiative.

"My biggest headache on this campus is our field, which has been completely taken away from us today," he said, explaining that students now have to rely on neighbouring institutions for sporting activities. "We pray that you help us to get our field back."

The anniversary also highlighted recent government interventions in teacher education. The Chief Executive Officer of the Students Loan Trust Fund, Dr Saajida Shiraz, said more than 320,000 first-year students nationwide had benefited from the government's No Academic Fees policy, including 802 students from St. Monica's over the past two academic years.

She also announced that allowances had been paid to 1,322 students of the college and therefore challenging the students to justify the investment in their education. "The government has not only lifted the burden off your shoulders; it has placed the burden of excellence back on you," she said.

Addressing the gathering, the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, called for sustained investment in teacher education, saying Ghana's education reforms depended on well-trained teachers working in supportive environments.

He also appealed to corporate organisations, development partners and alumni to help strengthen the college as it prepares for its centenary.

"The chalk or the marker in the hand of a teacher is mightier than the sword in the hand of a warrior," he said. "It conquers ignorance and liberates the human spirit."

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