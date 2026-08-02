Chelsea sign Strasbourg midfielder Barco

Audio By Carbonatix
Chelsea have completed the signing of Strasbourg midfielder Valentin Barco on a seven-year deal.
The 21-year-old becomes Chelsea's sixth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Morgan Rogers, Danny Welbeck, Emmanuel Emegha, Maxence Lacroix and Marco Palestra.
The midfielder will join the remainder of Chelsea's pre-season tour, with the Blues set to face Italian side Juventus in Hong Kong on 5 August.
Chelsea did not disclose the fee.
Barco appeared once for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, where they finished runners-up to Spain - and was slapped by Jude Bellingham after the semi-final victory over England.
A product of Boca Juniors' academy, Barco joined Brighton in 2024 for a fee of £7.9m.
But he spent just a year on the south coast, and joined Strasbourg the following summer after a successful loan spell.
He comes the second player this summer to join Chelsea from Strasbourg, with both clubs owned by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.
It is the 13th deal between the two clubs since the start of last season.
Latest Stories
-
Education Minister backs move to elevate Ohawu Agricultural College into university
9 minutes
-
Mahama urges African youth to lead continent’s next chapter through innovation and integrity
27 minutes
-
Four rescued after minibus crashes near GRA office at Circle
37 minutes
-
Police investigate deaths of two women found in Tamale hotel, IGP deploys special team
39 minutes
-
Youth Ministry partners DTI to build industry-ready workforce for Ghana
41 minutes
-
Mahama calls for right of return for global African family
47 minutes
-
Supporting breastfeeding starts with the family: why fathers matter
49 minutes
-
Mahama praises Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa recovery, cites Ghana’s Pan-African solidarity
50 minutes
-
Police investigate deaths of two Beninese women found in Tamale hotel room
52 minutes
-
Freedom is never a gift; it must be earned – Mahama
53 minutes
-
Mahama calls for stronger African Union-Caribbean cooperation and global governance reforms
60 minutes
-
GACL sacks two airport car park workers over passenger extortion
1 hour
-
GNAPS calls for transparent standards-based BECE grading instead of norm-referenced assessment
1 hour
-
Mahama calls transatlantic slave trade humanity’s gravest crime, urges reparatory justice during Jamaica visit
1 hour
-
Ato Forson celebrates Omane Boamah’s legacy of integrity and selfless service
1 hour