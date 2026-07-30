‘Ready to write Chelsea story’ – Lacroix makes £52m move

Chelsea have signed France's World Cup defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace for £52m.

The 26-year-old, capped seven times by France, has penned a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2032.

The Frenchman joined Palace from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in 2024 for an initial £15.5m and became a regular under Oliver Glasner last season.

Lacroix made 55 appearances in all competitions as Palace won the Uefa Conference League, the club's first major European trophy.

The defender made three appearances for France during the 2026 World Cup, including against England in the third-place play-off, as Les Bleus finished fourth.

"I think when I saw the players like Reece [James], like Morgan [Rogers], I'm just really happy to be also in a way in their story, you know? To write part of the Chelsea story with them," Lacroix said.

"I'm really proud, really happy, to be part of this beautiful project and I just want to start playing.

"I'm really excited to see the guys, to see the manager, to start the season, because I feel like we have a story to write here, and I can be part of it, so it's beautiful."

Lacroix is Chelsea's third signing of the summer transfer window, joining Morgan Rogers and Marco Palestra in moving to west London, as the club prepares for its first season under new boss Xabi Alonso.

Deals for winger Geovany Quenda and forward Emmanuel Emegha were agreed in 2025, with both players formally completing moves this month.

The Blues are also currently in talks to sign Brighton striker Danny Welbeck and Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson.

'A ready-made signing' - analysis

Lacroix had been on a shortlist of centre-back options since it became clear Chelsea's defence was underperforming and that they needed more physicality and leadership in their backline.

Although former Manchester City defender John Stones and Como's Jacobo Ramon were also known to be under consideration, it always felt as though the 6ft 4in Palace defender was Chelsea's preferred target.

Lengthy negotiations over both personal terms and the transfer fee with Crystal Palace added uncertainty to the deal.

However, Lacroix gave the move the green light last week after France's World Cup campaign ended with a fourth-place finish following defeat by England in the bronze-medal match.

The signing offers a glimpse into Chelsea's future direction after a season in which they finished 10th in the Premier League and ended the campaign without a trophy, prompting frustration among supporters.

Co-owner Behdad Eghbali said Chelsea would "tweak" their model and add experience to what he still believes is a strong core of young players including Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill.

Not only is Lacroix the oldest player signed under the current ownership since Eghbali and his sporting directors took control, but Chelsea also attempted to sign Granit Xhaka, 34, from Sunderland in a deal that would have been highly unusual for the club's recruitment strategy.

Although Chelsea were unable to reunite the Switzerland midfielder with his former Bayer Leverkusen manager Alonso, the attempt sent a clear message that the club's approach is changing.

Along with £117m arrival Rogers, who turned 24 on Saturday, Lacroix's arrival means Chelsea have delivered on their pledge to make at least two ready-made signings.

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