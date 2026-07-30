Crime

Two granted bail over alleged possession of suspected narcotics, attempted bribery

Source: GNA  
  30 July 2026 11:24pm
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Kumensah Kodzo John, 23, a taxi driver, and Wonder Kwame Kudafa, 32, have been arraigned before the Denu Circuit Court over alleged possession of suspected narcotic substances and attempted bribery. 

The court, presided over by Mr Ofosu Behome, granted the accused persons bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 each with two sureties. 

Kumensah was further ordered to report to the Dzodze Police twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays. 

Chief Inspector Mohammed Hamid, the Prosecutor, told the court that both accused persons are natives and residents of Kedzi in the Keta Municipality. 

He said that on July 15, 2026, at about 0900 hours, the Weta Police, acting on intelligence, arrested Kumensah, who was in charge of a taxi with registration number AW 894-W. 

According to the prosecution, a search conducted on the vehicle revealed 310 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp. 

Chief Inspector Hamid said that in his caution statement, Kumensah admitted possession of the substance but denied ownership, claiming that he had been contracted by one William Dekpey, also of Kedzi, to transport the items from Ehi to Kedzi for a fee. 

The prosecution said that during investigations, Kudafa, who identified himself as a cousin of Kumensah, visited the Weta Police Station and allegedly offered GH¢10,000 to police officers in an attempt to secure Kumensah’s release. 

He was immediately arrested and detained to assist with investigations. 

The prosecutor said the GH¢10,000 had been retained as an exhibit and deposited at the court registry. 

The case has been adjourned to August 7, 2026. 

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