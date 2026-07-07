Don’t confuse legal industrial cannabis with illegal drug production — Muntaka

The Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has urged Ghanaians to clearly distinguish between legally approved industrial cannabis cultivation and the illegal production of narcotic substances.

According to him, the government has intensified public education on the country’s drug laws to address misconceptions surrounding cannabis farming and ensure citizens understand the legal requirements.

Speaking before Parliament’s Public Assurance Committee, Mr Muntaka dismissed suggestions that some farmers are unaware of the regulations governing cannabis cultivation.

“We need to educate our people to understand the difference between industrial cannabis, which is regulated and approved under the law, and illegal narcotic cultivation, which remains a criminal activity,” he said.

He said continuous sensitisation programmes have been undertaken across the country to educate the public on what is permitted under the law and what constitutes a criminal offence.

The Minister said the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) conducted more than 2,100 community engagements in 2025, reaching over 500,000 students as part of efforts to promote awareness about drug-related issues.

He added that the Commission has also relied on media engagements, radio programmes and public awareness campaigns to expand education on drug laws.

These initiatives, he noted, include activities organised to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, aimed at informing the public about the dangers of illegal drug production and abuse.

Mr Muntaka emphasised that the existence of a legal framework for industrial cannabis cultivation should not be interpreted as permission for the unlawful production or possession of narcotic substances.

He maintained that the government’s focus remains on ensuring that approved activities are properly regulated while strengthening enforcement against illegal drug-related activities.

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