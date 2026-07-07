Muntaka announces new narcotics scanners for Ghana airports, ports and borders

Audio By Carbonatix
The Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, says Ghana is set to receive an ultra-modern scanner for the airport this week as part of efforts to strengthen the fight against narcotics trafficking.
He said additional scanners are also expected through support from the Singaporean and Dutch governments to improve detection capabilities at Ghana’s major entry points.
Speaking before Parliament’s Public Assurance Committee, Mr Muntaka explained that delays in acquiring the equipment had been due to logistical and resource constraints.
“My information from the Director-General is that we are expecting it this week. That one will be at the airport,” he said.
The Minister added that following President John Dramani Mahama’s visit to Singapore, the Singaporean government expressed commitment to supporting Ghana with additional scanning equipment.
According to him, Ghana is expected to receive about eight more scanners, which will be deployed strategically to areas considered critical in the fight against narcotics trafficking.
“I’m told that we are likely to get about eight of such scanners that will help us to place some of them at the Tema Port, Takoradi and some of our other very important entry points,” he stated.
He mentioned locations including Elubo, Aflao, Paga and Hamile among the border points expected to benefit from the improved technology.
Mr Muntaka said the equipment would complement the work of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) by making the detection and prevention of illegal drug movement more effective.
He acknowledged that resource limitations have affected NACOC’s operations but said government was working with international partners to address the gaps.
“It’s resource constraint, but graciously through the Netherlands government and the Office of the President, we are working to get these,” he said.
The Minister assured the Committee that once the scanners arrive, they would be deployed to locations where they would have the greatest impact in supporting narcotics control operations.
He said strengthening Ghana’s screening capacity at airports, ports and land borders remains a key part of government’s strategy to combat drug trafficking.
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