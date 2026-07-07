$350m worth of cocaine intercepted at Pedu Junction destroyed, suspects still before court – Muntaka

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, has disclosed that cocaine worth more than $350 million, seized at Pedu Junction in the Central Region, has been destroyed after a court order was secured.

The substance was intercepted at Pedu Junction in Cape Coast by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) in March 2025, with a street value of approximately $350 million.

They were hidden in a tipper truck loaded with sand.

Appearing before Parliament’s Public Assurance Committee, the Minister said authorities provided evidence of the destruction, including video footage and the court order authorising the disposal of the narcotic substance.

According to Mr Mubarak, the evidence was submitted to the committee through a pen drive containing footage of the destruction process.

“The pen drive that was added to the committee shows all the evidence. It shows the video of the destruction because we cannot destroy any drugs without a court order, which we secured and have provided,” he said.

He explained that the destruction of the cocaine does not affect the ongoing prosecution of persons accused in connection with the seizure.

“The substantive case is one that has been prosecuted. The last adjourned date was 30th of April, and they were to reappear on 29th of June. Unfortunately, 29th June was the day of the flood, so they are now waiting to get a new court date,” he said.

Mr Mubarak assured Parliament that updates would be provided once the prosecution process is concluded.

Three persons are currently facing prosecution in connection with the seizure and have been granted bail by the court.

Mr Mubarak confirmed that the driver and a maid were among those arrested, adding that efforts are ongoing to track any other persons who may be connected to the case.

He said authorities are working with relevant international agencies, including Interpol, to pursue persons who may be outside the country, while internal measures such as stop lists are also being used.

The cocaine was intercepted as part of efforts by security agencies to clamp down on narcotics trafficking.

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