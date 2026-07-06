Gov’t constructing eight new GIS regional offices to strengthen border security – Interior Minister

The government is constructing eight new regional offices for the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) as part of efforts to enhance border security, improve operational efficiency and provide better working conditions for personnel, the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has announced.

Speaking at the opening of the GIS five-day Regional Commanders' Conference in Accra, the Minister said the regional office projects are progressing steadily and are expected to be completed within the next six to ten months.

He explained that the facilities are being built simultaneously in the Volta, Ashanti, Tema, Western, Sunyani, Central and Savannah regions to address long-standing infrastructure challenges confronting the Service.

Mr Muntaka also disclosed that the government is procuring about 20 armoured vehicles to strengthen immigration operations, particularly in difficult and high-risk areas along Ghana's borders.

In addition, he said 45 prefabricated accommodation units for immigration officers stationed across the five northern regions are nearing completion as part of measures to improve staff welfare and operational readiness.

The Interior Minister urged Regional Commanders to uphold discipline, professionalism and teamwork in the discharge of their duties, stressing that effective coordination remains essential to improving the Service's performance and safeguarding the country's borders against emerging security threats.

"We have started vigorous construction of eight regional offices simultaneously, and each of them is at various stages of completion. Our target is that in the next six to eight months, worst-case scenario about ten months, we want to get all of them operational and ready for use," Mr Muntaka said.

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