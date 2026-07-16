Nine arrested in Akyem Abomosu narcotics and prostitution crackdown

Audio By Carbonatix
The Akyem Abomosu Police Command has arrested nine suspects for allegedly engaging in narcotics-related activities, Indian hemp trading and prostitution in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.
The suspects, who were arrested during a police operation in Akyem Abomosu, include three Nigerian women and six Ghanaian men believed to be their accomplices.
The operation was led by the Commander of the Police Forward Operating Unit (FPU), ASP Seth Ehuren, and targeted locations suspected to be hotspots for narcotics activities and prostitution within the Abomosu community.
According to the police, the arrest followed a targeted swoop on areas identified as centres for the suspected illegal activities.
Items believed to be connected to the alleged Indian hemp trade were retrieved during the operation.
The suspects are expected to be presented before the Osino Magistrate Court on Friday, July 17, 2026, for prosecution.
Nana Kofi Agyei said the police operation in the Atiwa District forms part of ongoing efforts to curb prostitution and other related social vices in the area.
He added that the police remain committed to upholding their integrity and intensifying efforts to deal with narcotics-related offences and trafficking syndicates operating in the area.
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