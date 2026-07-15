Police arrest 54 suspects and seize large quantity of suspected narcotics in Kumasi crackdown

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 54 people and recovered a large quantity of suspected narcotic substances during a series of intelligence-led operations carried out across several communities in the Ashanti Region.

According to the Police, the operations were conducted by the Inspector-General of Police's Special Operations Team (SOT) as part of efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking, dismantle criminal networks and improve public safety.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 15, and signed by Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, the Service said the operations targeted communities identified as hotspots for the alleged trade in narcotic substances.

The exercise covered Atwima-Koforidua, Abuakwa, Sofo Line Lorry Station, Ash Town, Ahwia, Bantama, Aputuogya, Krofrom, Pankrono, Tafo, Twumduase, Krofrom-Colombia, and Alarba.

"The operations form part of the Service's continued efforts to combat drug trafficking, disrupt criminal networks, enhance police visibility, and strengthen public confidence in policing," the statement said.

The Police said 54 suspects, made up of 49 men and five women, were arrested in connection with various alleged drug-related offences.

Among the male suspects are 11 Malian nationals and 38 Ghanaians, all of whom are assisting with investigations.

Police said officers recovered a significant quantity of suspected narcotics and other items believed to have been used in drug-related activities.

The exhibits included 70 tablets of 125mg Tramadol (Tramaking), 353 tablets of 225mg Tramadol, 85 tablets of 250mg Tramadol, 100 tablets of 250mg Royal Tramadol, and 58 boxes of 225mg Tramaking 100.

Officers also seized 268 sealed transparent packages, 84 transparent sealed packages, and 15 gold-sealed packages containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances.

Other items recovered included a sealed black polythene bag containing seeds suspected to be narcotic substances, six sealed rubber wraps containing suspected narcotics, one additional package of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances, and 13 bottles of fruit juice branded FEMUDE suspected to contain narcotic substances.

The Police further recovered 34 narcotics processing materials (Rizzlers), 13 pairs of scissors believed to have been used in processing narcotic substances, 11 boxes of assorted foreign cigarettes, 23 mobile phones, two casino jackpot machines, and four unregistered motorcycles.

The Police said all 54 suspects, together with the recovered exhibits, remain in custody while investigations continue.

"All Fifty-Four (54) suspects, together with the recovered exhibits, remain in police custody assisting with ongoing investigations and will be put before the court upon the conclusion of investigations," the statement said.

The Ghana Police Service assured the public that similar intelligence-led operations would continue across the country to tackle drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

"The Service remains resolute in its commitment to identifying, arresting and prosecuting persons engaged in criminal activities," the statement added.

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