Police arrest four suspected drug traffickers in Ashanti Region, seize firearm and narcotics

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four suspected drug traffickers during an intelligence-led operation at Kunsu Township in the Mankranso District of the Ashanti Region as part of efforts to curb the trafficking and sale of illicit drugs.

The operation, which took place in the early hours of Friday, June 26, 2026, targeted identified locations believed to be linked to illegal drug activities.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 29, the Police said the exercise formed part of its ongoing campaign against organised crime and narcotics-related offences.

"The Mankranso District Police Command has arrested four (4) suspected drug peddlers during an intelligence-led operation conducted at identified locations within Kunsu Township," the statement said.

The suspects were identified as Issaka Musah, 22, Amankwah Emmanuel, 25, Kwame Boateng, 32, and Appiah Prince, 23.

During the operation, police recovered a locally manufactured pistol loaded with two BB rounds of ammunition, quantities of suspected Tramadol tablets, red capsules, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Officers also seized GH¢5,647.40, which investigators suspect represents proceeds from the alleged drug trade.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects admitted ownership of the items recovered during the operation.

They remain in police custody to assist with investigations and are expected to be arraigned before the courts after investigations are completed.

"The suspects are currently in Police custody assisting with investigations and will be put before the court upon the conclusion of investigations," the statement added.

The Ghana Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to combating drug-related crime and dismantling criminal networks operating across the country.

"The operation, which took place in the early hours of Friday, 26th June 2026, forms part of the Police Service’s sustained efforts to clamp down on the trafficking and peddling of illicit drugs and other related criminal activities within the district," the statement noted.

The Service also appealed to the public to continue supporting law enforcement agencies by providing credible and timely information to aid the fight against organised crime.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.