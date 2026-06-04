80 arrested as police seize narcotics, ammunition and casino machines in Upper East operation

A coordinated intelligence-led police operation across parts of the Upper East Region has led to the arrest of 80 suspects and the seizure of narcotics, ammunition, unregistered motorbikes and casino jackpot machines.

The operation, carried out between May 25 and June 3, 2026, covered Zuarungu, Bolgatanga, Tongo, Bongo and parts of the Nabdam District. It was conducted by the Upper East Regional Police Command with support from the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Team.

According to a statement signed by Chief Inspector Abdul-Rahman Sumaila, Public Relations Officer for the Upper East Region, the exercise was based on sustained intelligence gathering on suspected criminal activity in the area.

A total of 12 suspects were arrested at Zuarungu, comprising eight males and four females. Among the female suspects, three are Nigerian nationals while one is Ghanaian.

In Bongo, police arrested 34 suspects, made up of 32 males and two females.

A further 14 suspects were picked up during operations at Perlungu, Kongo and Nangodi in the Nabdam District, while 20 others were arrested in Bolgatanga.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects were involved in narcotic peddling and consumption as well as other criminal related activities,” the police statement said.

During the operation, police retrieved assorted items across the various locations.

In Tongo, officers seized a motorbike, foreign cigarettes, condoms and substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

In Bongo, three rounds of 5.56×45mm NATO ammunition and two motorbikes were retrieved.

In the Nabdam District, police found parcels and sacks containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances, drinks believed to contain narcotic content, an unregistered motorbike, foreign cigarettes and parts of casino jackpot machines.

In Bolgatanga, suspects were found with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, assorted cigarettes, and several motorbikes including a Yamaha Sirius with registration number M-19-UE 2688, a black Luojia motorbike registered M-13-UE 7181, and an unregistered Haojue motorbike. A casino jackpot machine was also retrieved.

All suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to be put before court to face prosecution.

The police say the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on narcotics trade and other related criminal activities in the Upper East Region.

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