Joseph Paul Amoah finishes seventh in Commonwealth Games 200m final

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah finished seventh in the men's 200m final, bringing Ghana's hopes of a sprint medal to an end at the ongoing 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Amoah, who won silver in the same event at the previous Commonwealth Games, crossed the finish line in 20.47 seconds as he was unable to challenge for a place on the podium.
South Africa's Sinesipho Dambile claimed the gold medal in a championship-leading time of 19.96 seconds, finishing ahead of Nigeria's Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike, who took silver, and Jamaica's Christopher Taylor, who completed the podium with bronze.
With the conclusion of the men's 200m, Ghana's campaign on the track will now focus on the remaining relay events and other athletics disciplines as the Commonwealth Games continue in Glasgow.
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