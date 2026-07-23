Glasgow 2026: Full competition schedule for Team Ghana athletes

Audio By Carbonatix
The 2026 Commonwealth Games officially get underway today in Glasgow, Scotland, with Ghana sending a high-performance squad of athletes across athletics, boxing, cycling, judo, para sports, swimming and weightlifting.
Ghana won a total of five medals (two silver and three bronze) at the last Commonwealth Games, which took place in Birmingham in 2022 and will be hoping to improve on that performance in Glasgow.
Below is the full event schedule for Team Ghana at the Games;
|Sport
|Athlete
|Event/Category
|Competition Date
|Boxing
|Nancy Bamfo
|54kg
|24 July
|Amadu Mohammed
|55kg
|24 July
|Precious Nettey
|70kg
|24 July
|Ebenezer Ankrah
|60kg
|25 July
|Desmond Pappoe
|80kg
|25 July
|Adelaide Djabartey
|57kg
|26 July
|Jibril Muntari
|90kg
|26 July
|Abdul Wahib Omar
|65kg
|26 July
|Daniel Plange
|+90kg
|26 July
|Ramatu Quaye
|51kg
|27 July
|Judo
|Frema Adjei
|Women's 57kg
|31 July
|Elizabeth Oduro
|Women's 63kg
|1 August
|Para Athletics
|Zinabu Issah
|Shot Put (F57)
|27 July
|Hayford Addai
|100m (T47)
|29 July
|Nkegbe Botsyo
|1,500m (T54)
|1 August
|Swimming
|Abeku Jackson
|50m Backstroke
|24 July
|Promise Aheto
|50m & 100m Breaststroke
|24 July
|Ivan Snowden
|50m Freestyle
|25 July
|Ivan Snowden
|50m Breaststroke
|26 July
|Unilez Takyi
|50m & 100m Freestyle
|26 July
|Nubia Adjei
|50m Backstroke
|27 July
|Promise Aheto
|50m Freestyle
|28 July
|Abeku Jackson
|50m Butterfly
|28 July
|Weightlifting
|Akos Yayra Agozi
|58kg
|27 July
|Emmanuel Boateng
|71kg
|27 July
|Christopher Osei
|94kg
|29 July
|Abdul Salim Adjei
|110kg
|30 July
|Cycling
|Erica Sedzro
|Track Cycling
|30 July
|Emmanuel Sackey
|Track Cycling
|31 July
|Athletics
|Benjamin Azamati
|100m Men
|27 July
|Abdul Rasheed Saminu
|100m Men
|27 July
|Isaac Botsio
|100m Men
|27 July
|Deborah Acheampong
|100m Women
|27 July
|Baba Seidu Mammoudu
|400m Hurdles
|27 July
|James Dadzie
|200m Men
|29 July
|Mustapha Bokpin
|200m Men
|29 July
|Joseph Paul Amoah
|200m Men
|29 July
|Anita Afrifa
|200m Women
|29 July
|Lovina Ewusi
|400m Hurdles W
|29 July
|Evonne Britton
|100m Hurdles W
|30 July
|Women's 4×100m Relay
|Relay
|1 August
|Men's 4×100m Relay
|Relay
|1 August
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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