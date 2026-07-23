Glasgow 2026: Full competition schedule for Team Ghana athletes

The 2026 Commonwealth Games officially get underway today in Glasgow, Scotland, with Ghana sending a high-performance squad of athletes across athletics, boxing, cycling, judo, para sports, swimming and weightlifting.

Ghana won a total of five medals (two silver and three bronze) at the last Commonwealth Games, which took place in Birmingham in 2022 and will be hoping to improve on that performance in Glasgow.

Below is the full event schedule for Team Ghana at the Games;

Sport Athlete Event/Category Competition Date Boxing Nancy Bamfo 54kg 24 July Amadu Mohammed 55kg 24 July Precious Nettey 70kg 24 July Ebenezer Ankrah 60kg 25 July Desmond Pappoe 80kg 25 July Adelaide Djabartey 57kg 26 July Jibril Muntari 90kg 26 July Abdul Wahib Omar 65kg 26 July Daniel Plange +90kg 26 July Ramatu Quaye 51kg 27 July Judo Frema Adjei Women's 57kg 31 July Elizabeth Oduro Women's 63kg 1 August Para Athletics Zinabu Issah Shot Put (F57) 27 July Hayford Addai 100m (T47) 29 July Nkegbe Botsyo 1,500m (T54) 1 August Swimming Abeku Jackson 50m Backstroke 24 July Promise Aheto 50m & 100m Breaststroke 24 July Ivan Snowden 50m Freestyle 25 July Ivan Snowden 50m Breaststroke 26 July Unilez Takyi 50m & 100m Freestyle 26 July Nubia Adjei 50m Backstroke 27 July Promise Aheto 50m Freestyle 28 July Abeku Jackson 50m Butterfly 28 July Weightlifting Akos Yayra Agozi 58kg 27 July Emmanuel Boateng 71kg 27 July Christopher Osei 94kg 29 July Abdul Salim Adjei 110kg 30 July Cycling Erica Sedzro Track Cycling 30 July Emmanuel Sackey Track Cycling 31 July Athletics Benjamin Azamati 100m Men 27 July Abdul Rasheed Saminu 100m Men 27 July Isaac Botsio 100m Men 27 July Deborah Acheampong 100m Women 27 July Baba Seidu Mammoudu 400m Hurdles 27 July James Dadzie 200m Men 29 July Mustapha Bokpin 200m Men 29 July Joseph Paul Amoah 200m Men 29 July Anita Afrifa 200m Women 29 July Lovina Ewusi 400m Hurdles W 29 July Evonne Britton 100m Hurdles W 30 July Women's 4×100m Relay Relay 1 August Men's 4×100m Relay Relay 1 August

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