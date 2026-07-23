Athletics | Boxing | Football

Glasgow 2026: Full competition schedule for Team Ghana athletes

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  23 July 2026 2:36pm
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The 2026 Commonwealth Games officially get underway today in Glasgow, Scotland, with Ghana sending a high-performance squad of athletes across athletics, boxing, cycling, judo, para sports, swimming and weightlifting.

Ghana won a total of five medals (two silver and three bronze) at the last Commonwealth Games, which took place in Birmingham in 2022 and will be hoping to improve on that performance in Glasgow.

Below is the full event schedule for Team Ghana at the Games;

SportAthleteEvent/CategoryCompetition Date
BoxingNancy Bamfo54kg24 July
Amadu Mohammed55kg24 July
Precious Nettey70kg24 July
Ebenezer Ankrah60kg25 July
Desmond Pappoe80kg25 July
Adelaide Djabartey57kg26 July
Jibril Muntari90kg26 July
Abdul Wahib Omar65kg26 July
Daniel Plange+90kg26 July
Ramatu Quaye51kg27 July
JudoFrema AdjeiWomen's 57kg31 July
Elizabeth OduroWomen's 63kg1 August
Para AthleticsZinabu IssahShot Put (F57)27 July
Hayford Addai100m (T47)29 July
Nkegbe Botsyo1,500m (T54)1 August
SwimmingAbeku Jackson50m Backstroke24 July
Promise Aheto50m & 100m Breaststroke24 July
Ivan Snowden50m Freestyle25 July
Ivan Snowden50m Breaststroke26 July
Unilez Takyi50m & 100m Freestyle26 July
Nubia Adjei50m Backstroke27 July
Promise Aheto50m Freestyle28 July
Abeku Jackson50m Butterfly28 July
WeightliftingAkos Yayra Agozi58kg27 July
Emmanuel Boateng71kg27 July
Christopher Osei94kg29 July
Abdul Salim Adjei110kg30 July
CyclingErica SedzroTrack Cycling30 July
Emmanuel SackeyTrack Cycling31 July
AthleticsBenjamin Azamati100m Men27 July
Abdul Rasheed Saminu100m Men27 July
Isaac Botsio100m Men27 July
Deborah Acheampong100m Women27 July
Baba Seidu Mammoudu400m Hurdles27 July
James Dadzie200m Men29 July
Mustapha Bokpin200m Men29 July
Joseph Paul Amoah200m Men29 July
Anita Afrifa200m Women29 July
Lovina Ewusi400m Hurdles W29 July
Evonne Britton100m Hurdles W30 July
Women's 4×100m RelayRelay1 August
Men's 4×100m RelayRelay1 August

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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