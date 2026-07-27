2026 Commonwealth Games: Zinabu Issah wins Ghana’s first medal

Ghana has secured its first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after para-athlete Zinabu Issah won silver in the Women's F57 Shot Put.

Issah produced a season-best throw of 8.65 metres in the final, earning second place and becoming Team Ghana's first medallist at the Games in Glasgow. Her performance provides a significant boost to Ghana's campaign after several athletes narrowly missed out on podium finishes.

Before Issah's breakthrough, Ghana had seencompetitors such as Abigail Abugire (800m), Deborah Acheampong (100m), Ebenezer Ankrah (boxing), Nubia Adjei (swimming),and Isaac Botsio (100m) exit their events without medals.

Ghana has another opportunity to increaseits medal tally on Tuesday, 28 July, when bantamweight boxer Amadu Mohammedcompetes in his quarter-final. A victory would guarantee him at least a bronze medal, making him Ghana's second medallist of the Games.

Issah's silver medal is an important milestone for Ghana's delegation and highlights the growing impact of the country's para-athletes on the international stage.

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