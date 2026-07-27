2026 Commonwealth Games: Saminu books semifinal spot in men’s 100m

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Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu has booked his place in the men’s 100m semi-finals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after an impressivevictory in his opening heat on Monday.
The Ghanaian national record holder clocked a season’s best time of 10.01 seconds to finish first, comfortably ahead of Orphee Topize of Mauritius and Mc Kish Comptonof St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Saminu, who is among the favourites for the men’s 100m title, delivered a composed performance to secure automatic qualification and strengthen his medal ambitions.
He will return to the track on Tuesday for the semi-finals, where he will be aiming to maintain his impressive form and move a step closer to the Commonwealth crown.
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