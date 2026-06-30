4 arrested as police seize pistol, suspected narcotics in Mankranso operation

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four suspected drug peddlers and recovered a locally manufactured pistol, suspected narcotic substances and cash during an intelligence-led operation at Kunsu Township in the Mankranso District of the Ashanti Region.

The operation, conducted in the early hours of Friday, June 26, 2026, forms part of the Police Service's ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activities in the district.

The suspects have been identified as Issaka Musah, 22, Amankwah Emmanuel, 25, Kwame Boateng, 32, and Appiah Prince, 23.

According to a police statement, items retrieved during the operation include a locally manufactured pistol loaded with two BB rounds of ammunition, quantities of suspected tramadol, red capsules, dried leaves believed to be Indian hemp, a whitish powder suspected to be cocaine, and GH¢5,647.40, believed to be proceeds from the alleged illicit drug trade.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate the suspects allegedly admitted ownership of the recovered exhibits.

They are currently in police custody assisting with investigations and will be put before court after investigations are concluded.

The Ghana Police Service has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling drug-related offences and organised crime, while urging members of the public to continue providing credible information to support efforts to identify and arrest criminals.

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