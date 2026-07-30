Gov’t announces week-long national tribute to ‘Departed 8’ of helicopter crash

The government has announced a series of national activities to commemorate the first anniversary of the August 6, 2025 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight senior public officials and military personnel.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, government said the commemorative events will begin on Thursday, July 30, and are intended to honour the memory, service and sacrifice of what it described as the “Departed 8.”

The Presidency said the anniversary provides an opportunity for the nation to “pause to remember, honour, and pay tribute to the selflessness, service, and sacrifice of the ‘Departed 8’.”

It added that the events have been planned in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, key stakeholders and alumni groups in solidarity with the bereaved families.

The programme begins on Thursday, July 30, with the official presentation of the State’s support to the families of the deceased, the statement was signed by the Minister for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu stated.

On Tuesday, August 4, the Ministry of Defence and the Pope John Senior High School Old Boys Association (POJOBA) will organise the Dr Edward Omane Boamah Memorial Lecture at Burma Hall in Burma Camp, Accra, beginning at 2:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.

The main national commemoration will take place on Thursday, August 6, with an interfaith memorial service at the UPSA Auditorium in Madina, Accra, starting at 8:30 a.m. President John Dramani Mahama, who is Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, and Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Chair of the Armed Forces Council, are expected to attend alongside government officials, members of the security services and the families of the victims.

Later that day, at 4:00 p.m., the Ministry of Defence will unveil a memorial cenotaph in honour of the deceased. The ceremony will be by invitation.

The commemorative activities will conclude on Saturday, August 7, with a nationwide blood donation exercise dubbed “Service to the Soul.” The campaign will be held at district, regional and teaching hospitals across the country, the 37 Military Hospital and other designated centres.

Government said the initiative aims to replenish blood banks and save lives in memory of the eight victims.

“The Government calls on all Ghanaians to take part in the ‘Service to the Soul’ Nationwide Blood Donation Drive on Saturday, 7 August 2026, by visiting the nearest health facility to give blood. This is an appropriate and life-saving way to pay tribute to our fallen heroes.”

Describing the crash as “a deeply painful chapter in our nation’s history,” the Presidency urged Ghanaians to unite in prayer, patriotism and support for the bereaved families while ensuring that the memory of the victims continues to inspire future generations.

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