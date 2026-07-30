Anowah Afrique seeks strategic partnerships to boost jobs and drive Ghana’s industrial growth

Ghanaian-owned garment manufacturing company Anowah Afrique has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand employment opportunities.

It calls for strategic partnerships with the Government of Ghana, development agencies, donor organisations, and international partners to drive job creation and accelerate industrial growth.

The company says collaboration will enable it to scale up garment production, empower vulnerable groups and contribute significantly to Ghana’s industrialisation agenda.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Anowah Afrique, Jose Coffie, said the company is positioning itself as a key partner in tackling unemployment through inclusive manufacturing, skills development and sustainable economic growth.

“Every day, unemployment remains a major challenge in the region, and we have the capacity to employ a large number of people at short notice,” he said.

Mr Coffie noted that the company’s employment model is designed to be inclusive, creating opportunities for people regardless of age, educational background or physical ability.

“It does not matter whether a person has a disability, is blind, deaf, or has never attended school. If you have the willingness to work, there is a place for you,” he stated.

He explained that many jobs in garment manufacturing do not require advanced academic qualifications, making the sector an effective avenue for reducing unemployment, particularly among women, young people and other vulnerable groups.

According to him, with the support of government, donor agencies, development partners and international organisations, Anowah Afrique has the capacity to significantly expand its operations and create thousands of jobs.

Beyond employment, Mr Coffie said the garment industry has enormous economic potential and could become a major contributor to national development.

The company projects that producing at least one million garments annually for government institutions could generate millions of dollars in economic activity. With garments valued between $30 and $50 each, management believes the initiative would strengthen local manufacturing, deepen domestic value chains and increase tax revenue.

“The impact will go beyond employment. It will improve livelihoods, create sustainable incomes for vulnerable people, stimulate local industries, and contribute significantly to national revenue,” Mr Coffie said.

He reaffirmed Anowah Afrique’s commitment to quality and international best practices, saying the company is ready to compete in both local and international markets.

“The message we want the public, and indeed the world, to know is that Anowah Afrique is ready to do business. We are ready to meet quality standards and exceed our clients’ expectations,” he stated.

Mr Coffie said the company is seeking partnerships with government institutions, donor agencies, non-governmental organisations, development partners, and private-sector organisations interested in promoting women’s economic empowerment, skills development, and inclusive employment.

He added that Anowah Afrique’s capabilities extend beyond garment production to workforce training and capacity building, allowing it to deliver community-based and remote skills development programmes.

With modern production facilities, a skilled workforce and the technical expertise to execute large-scale manufacturing contracts, he said the company is well-positioned to become a strategic partner in Ghana’s industrial transformation while creating sustainable jobs and empowering underserved communities.

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