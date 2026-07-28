Alonso’s first Chelsea match was a tale of four strikers

Xabi Alonso's first match as Chelsea manager was defined by four strikers - an untouchable one, one that struggled again and could leave, a promising talent, and one that could join.

The star was Joao Pedro, who scored a nine-minute hat-trick to help Alonso's side to a 6-4 win against Western Sydney Wanderers in a match that highlighted the gulf between Premier League and A-League teams.

Perhaps it was the disappointment of being left out of Brazil's World Cup squad that inspired the forward to showcase his finishing prowess as well as his power and pace in an entertaining spectacle at Accor Stadium.

Alonso described Joao Pedro as "very, very hungry" and "determined to have a great season".

For the most part, however, it was a sloppy and imperfect performance by Chelsea, with the Blues still adjusting to the effects of jet lag.

There were few other standouts other than Joao Pedro, but Dastan Satpaev was one.

The 17-year-old scored the first goal of Alonso's reign - and in spectacular fashion - after just six minutes.

Strangely, the Kazakhstan forward did so as a triallist - because he cannot formally complete his move from FC Kairat to Stamford Bridge until 12 August.

By contrast, his fellow starting forward Liam Delap again struggled, as he has in almost every appearance for Chelsea since his £30m move from Ipswich last summer.

Delap appears short of confidence and could now be sold, with Chelsea advancing talks to sign Danny Welbeck, 35, as an experienced replacement.

Welbeck has agreed personal terms and there is optimism at Chelsea that a deal can be reached, although his club Brighton are refusing to comment.

Chelsea are also in talks to sign midfielder Jordan Henderson, 36, from Brentford as they look to add experience and leadership to their squad after a disappointing 2025-26 season.

When asked about signing the two older players, Alonso replied: "We need balance, to have a complete squad and make a good team. For that, we have an idea and plan."

Beyond the narratives surrounding strikers, with injured Emmanuel Emegha and Nicolas Jackson also on the books, it was only a very early glimpse of what to expect from Alonso's Chelsea.

Who is Dastan Satpaev?

Satpaev is attempting to become the first Kazakh player to appear in a Premier League match.

In his homeland, he is a superstar. He has already played for his national team and attracted fans from his home country to both the open training session on Sunday and the match on Tuesday in Sydney.

Quick, sharp in the box and relatively small in stature, Satpaev is stylistically often compared to former Argentina and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Asked whether he will get a chance at Chelsea this season amid talk of a potential loan move, Alonso said: "We still have to take decisions.

"I knew Dastan from Almaty," added Alonso, who faced the player with his former club Real Madrid last season.

"He is a ball threat, he attacks the inner channel well and is good as a striker coming from the outside.

"He is really strong, really quick and I have been really impressed with him."

What did we learn about Alonso's plan?

The former Liverpool midfielder, who was a vocal presence on the touchline, used the 4-2-3-1 system favoured by Enzo Maresca, who was Chelsea head coach this time last year.

With players still on holiday after the World Cup - including club record £117m signing Morgan Rogers - several youngsters were given an opportunity.

Midfield trio Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli, Reggie Walsh and Reggie Watson all impressed, with the latter the only player to play the full game.

Nicoll-Jazuli and Watson, both 16, anchored the midfield together for long periods, while 17-year-old Walsh impressed in a more advanced role.

In his pre-match media conference, Alonso expressed surprise at how well the seven academy players drafted in to fill gaps in the squad had performed in training.

Landon Emenalo, 18, has also been given a significant opportunity, with no other left-backs available.

The only senior player other then Joao Pedro to particularly impress was winger Jamie Gittens, who made it three goals in three appearances in pre-season, following his two in behind-closed-doors friendlies against EFL opposition.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.