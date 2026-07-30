Prince Amoako Jnr scores as Nordsjaelland cruise past GAIS in Conference League qualifier

Ghanaian youngster Prince Amoako Jnr was among the scorers as FC Nordsjaelland produced a dominant display to thrash Swedish side GAIS 6-0 in their UEFA Conference League qualifying clash on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old winger continued his impressive start to the season by netting his side's fifth goal of the evening, capping another influential performance for the Danish outfit.

Nordsjaelland controlled proceedings from the opening whistle, enjoying 57 percent possession and dictating the tempo throughout the contest. The hosts created chance after chance, finishing with 22 shots, including 10 on target, while limiting GAIS to just 10 attempts, only two of which tested the goalkeeper.

The Danish side raced into a commanding first-half lead through goals from Runar Robinson Norheim, Villum Berthelsen and Hjalte Boe Rasmussen, leaving the visitors with a mountain to climb before the interval.

Norheim grabbed his second goal shortly after the restart before Amoako Jnr got his name on the scoresheet with a composed finish to make it 5-0, continuing his rich vein of form in front of goal.

Nicklas Røjkjær completed the rout as Nordsjaelland wrapped up an emphatic victory to take a significant step towards the next round of the competition.

Amoako Jnr's latest goal adds to what has been a remarkable rise for the Right to Dream Academy graduate. The Ghanaian enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, registering eight goals and five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions, performances that earned him the club's iconic No. 10 shirt.

The teenager has also attracted growing interest from clubs across Europe, with JoySports previously reporting that Brighton & Hove Albion, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord and Coventry City are all monitoring the highly-rated winger.

Nordsjaelland will now turn their attention to the Danish Superliga, where they face Randers on August 2, with Amoako Jnr hoping to carry his impressive form into the domestic campaign.

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