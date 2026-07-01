Four European clubs battle for Prince Amoako Jnr’s signature

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Four European clubs have expressed strong interest in signing Ghanaian youngster Prince Amoako Jnr following his outstanding breakthrough season with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, JoySports understands.
Sources close to the player have told JoySports that Brighton & Hove Albion, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord and Coventry City are all keen on securing the signature of the 19-year-old winger during the current transfer window.
Despite the growing interest, FC Nordsjaelland are in no rush to sell one of their brightest young talents.
JoySports understands the Danish club want Amoako Jnr to remain in Farum and play a key role in their UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign before considering any offers for the Ghanaian attacker.
Among the interested clubs, Coventry City are understood to be prepared to make an offer in the region of €30 million for the highly-rated winger.
Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven have also identified Amoako Jnr as a potential replacement for Ismael Saibari, who completed a summer move to Bayern Munich.
Brighton and Feyenoord have maintained a strong interest after closely monitoring the youngster's progress throughout last season.
Amoako Jnr enjoyed a remarkable first full professional campaign at Nordsjaelland, emerging as one of the standout young players in the Danish Superliga.
The Right to Dream Academy graduate made 31 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing five assists. His impressive performances also earned him the club's iconic No.10 shirt midway through the season after beginning the campaign wearing the No.22 jersey.
Known for his explosive pace, close control and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, Amoako Jnr has become a key figure in Nordsjaelland's attack. His consistency in the final third has seen his stock rise significantly, attracting interest from clubs across Europe's top leagues.
With four clubs now firmly in the race for his signature, the coming weeks are expected to be decisive. However, JoySports understands Nordsjaelland's immediate focus is to retain the Ghanaian for their European campaign before making a decision on his long-term future.
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