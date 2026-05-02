Kingsford Boakye-Yiadom attracts interest from Man United, Brighton, Atletico Madrid, others after Everton exit

Ghanaian youngster Kingsford Boakye-Yiadom has emerged as a transfer target for several top European clubs following the expiration of his contract with Everton’s academy.

Sources close to the player indicate that Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Atlético Madrid, RB Leipzig, AS Monaco, Feyenoord and Genoa are all monitoring his situation closely as he prepares to take the next step in his career.

The 21-year-old winger, born in 2004, is regarded as one of the exciting young Ghanaian prospects in Europe, with a playing style that draws comparisons to elite wide players such as Eden Hazard and Leroy Sané.

Boakye-Yiadom is known for his explosive pace, close control and ability to dominate one-on-one situations. Operating primarily from the flanks, he combines direct running with an eye for goal, making him a constant threat to opposition defenders.

Kingsford Boakye-Yiadom during a warmup session

During the recently concluded season, he made 16 appearances for Everton’s youth side, scoring twice and providing one assist.

He also impressed in unofficial matches for the club’s U21s, where he netted several goals.

Notably, he etched his name into the club’s history books as the first player to score an open-play goal at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Before his time in England, Boakye-Yiadom had spells with Accra-based Division Two side MSK Zilina Africa, as well as stints in Europe including a period with AC Milan at youth level.

On the international stage, he has represented Ghana at both U17 and U20 levels, making six and five appearances respectively. He was also part of the squad that won both the WAFU and U20 AFCON titles.

Despite interest from Everton in promoting him to the senior team, the winger has opted to explore new opportunities, with a recent change in management team believed to be a key factor in that decision.

Boakye-Yiadom is also highly rated within Ghana’s national team setup and is among a group of emerging players being monitored ahead of upcoming international friendlies, including a potential clash against Mexico as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With multiple clubs across Europe circling, the coming weeks are expected to be decisive in determining the next destination for one of Ghana’s brightest young talents.

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